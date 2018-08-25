Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $245,241.00 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $245,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSI stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

