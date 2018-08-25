Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. National Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 82.24%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 41,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $205,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

