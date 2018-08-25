Nuvectra (NVTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuvectra Corporation develops and commercializes neuromodulation medical device for the treatment of nervous system disorders. It also provides neural interface technology, components and systems, as well as NeuroNexus SmartBox portable control and data streaming systems. Nuvectra Corporation is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVTR. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Nuvectra to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Nuvectra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectra in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvectra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Nuvectra stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.10. Nuvectra has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. equities research analysts forecast that Nuvectra will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $25,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth about $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Nuvectra by 300.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

