Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,673 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 143.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $7,687,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $408,675.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at $408,675.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $2,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,460.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,699 shares of company stock worth $26,997,410 in the last three months. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 126.21% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

