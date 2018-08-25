NuShares (NSR) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. NuShares has a market cap of $560,166.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062225 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004092 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

