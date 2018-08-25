Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Novocure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Novocure has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Eilon D. Kirson sold 346,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $10,004,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $43,447.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,251 shares of company stock worth $26,573,768. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Novocure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the second quarter worth about $643,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth about $1,877,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novocure by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Novocure by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

