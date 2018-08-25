Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th.

NOC traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $264.36 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total value of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,646,000 after acquiring an additional 130,066 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 131,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

