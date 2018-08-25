Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Short Interest Up 0.7% in August

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,051,618 shares, a growth of 0.7% from the July 31st total of 22,882,284 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,264.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 182,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $525,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,667,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,377,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,725,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 2,041,043 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

