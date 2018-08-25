Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Short Interest Up 0.7% in August

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,051,618 shares, a growth of 0.7% from the July 31st total of 22,882,284 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.
Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.34.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,264.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 182,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $525,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,667,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,377,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,725,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 2,041,043 shares during the last quarter.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
