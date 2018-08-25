North American Construction Group (NOA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NOA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.37. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $4,897,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services in Canada. The company offers design build construction; project management; pre-stripping/pit pioneering; overburden removal and stockpile; muskeg removal and stockpile; site dewatering/perimeter ditching; tailings and process pipeline; haulage and access road construction; tailings dam construction and densification; mechanically stabilized earth wall; and dyke construction services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.