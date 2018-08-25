North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.21. 41,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,025. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

