Nord/LB Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Vossloh (VOS)

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOS. Cfra set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.08 ($53.50).

VOS opened at €49.90 ($56.70) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($41.59) and a 1-year high of €63.99 ($72.72).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

