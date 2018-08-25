Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Short Interest Update

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,771 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 727,685 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nobilis Health stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Harry Joseph Fleming acquired 50,000 shares of Nobilis Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth Efird acquired 60,000 shares of Nobilis Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nobilis Health stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Nobilis Health worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.