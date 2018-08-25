Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $613,000 Holdings in Coty Inc (COTY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Coty were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 253,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 246,784 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coty by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 321,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coty by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Coty by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 305,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.59.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

