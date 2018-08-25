Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 261.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 122.1% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

