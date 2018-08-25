Nike Inc (NKE) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nike by 1.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 251,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 27.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 6.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nike by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 51,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nike in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

