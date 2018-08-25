Nexus REIT Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nexus REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get Nexus REIT alerts:

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of Nexus REIT stock opened at C$14.30 on Friday. Nexus REIT has a 1-year low of C$14.04 and a 1-year high of C$15.69.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.