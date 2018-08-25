NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NexPoint Residential Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5687855003155 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 40.64% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.53 million. sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

