Newton Coin Project (NCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,520.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,520.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 127.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 57,051,008,884 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

