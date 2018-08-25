New Relic (NEWR) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWR. Argus began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR opened at $105.47 on Thursday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $275,559.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $342,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,344 shares of company stock valued at $39,894,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $64,051,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 122.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New Relic by 55.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in New Relic by 14.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 24,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 34.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,846,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.