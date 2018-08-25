Neurometrix (NURO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.00

Media stories about Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neurometrix earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 45.9577219171312 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:
- NeuroMetrix lands $4m milestone payment from GSK deal (massdevice.com)
- NeuroMetrix Announces Participation at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4 – 6th, 2018 (finance.yahoo.com)
- Can NeuroMetrix Stop Its Cash Burn? (seekingalpha.com)
- NeuroMetrix receives $3.8M milestone payment from GSK; shares up 2% (seekingalpha.com)
NASDAQ NURO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 174,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,099. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.34. Neurometrix has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.96.
About Neurometrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
