Neurometrix (NURO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.00

Media stories about Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neurometrix earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 45.9577219171312 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ NURO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 174,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,099. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.34. Neurometrix has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. research analysts predict that Neurometrix will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

