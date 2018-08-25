Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NETS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.33 Million

Brokerages expect Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) to announce sales of $120.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.32 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) reported sales of $140.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Netshoes (CAYMAN) will report full year sales of $518.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.15 million to $523.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $565.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $542.58 million to $587.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Get Netshoes (CAYMAN) alerts:

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million.

NETS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,306. Netshoes has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Company Profile

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.