Netlist (NLST) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Netlist earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.9605836594854 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:NLST remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 1,758,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.90. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Netlist in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Netlist from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

