Netflix (NFLX) Given a $388.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $388.00 price objective by research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.99.

Netflix stock opened at $358.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $164.73 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.15, for a total value of $33,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,128,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,801 shares of company stock worth $152,521,649. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.3% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

