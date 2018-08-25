Neogen Co. (NEOG) Stake Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Neogen were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 533,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 128,073 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Neogen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Neogen by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Neogen by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 2,418 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $203,039.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,709.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 13,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,053,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 762,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,747,928.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $20,257,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Neogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.33. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

