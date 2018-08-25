Nauman (Nick) Toor Purchases 15,000 Shares of Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 24,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$18,240.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 12,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$9,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 205,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 193,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$148,995.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 86,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$75,255.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 19,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$15,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 182,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$158,775.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 8,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$7,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 36,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$32,400.00.

Shares of ARG traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.76. 116,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,446. Amerigo Resources LTD has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

