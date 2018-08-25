Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSM shares. ValuEngine lowered Nationstar Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nationstar Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nationstar Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nationstar Mortgage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Nationstar Mortgage alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSM remained flat at $$18.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nationstar Mortgage has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Nationstar Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nationstar Mortgage will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Nationstar Mortgage Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nationstar Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationstar Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.