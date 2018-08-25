Narrative (NRVE) Price Hits $0.0206

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Narrative has a market capitalization of $968,166.00 and approximately $27,744.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BiteBTC, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00264153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00148719 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031965 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

