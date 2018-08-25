MYOS Co. common stock (MYOS) Earning Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about MYOS Co. common stock (NASDAQ:MYOS) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MYOS Co. common stock earned a news impact score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.7362091642612 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 7,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,536. MYOS Co. common stock has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

MYOS Co. common stock (NASDAQ:MYOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). MYOS Co. common stock had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a negative net margin of 883.55%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. equities research analysts anticipate that MYOS Co. common stock will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYOS Co. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About MYOS Co. common stock

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

