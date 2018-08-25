Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,744 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $1,979,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,389 shares of company stock worth $9,044,188. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

