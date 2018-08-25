Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,956,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $4,667,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,854.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $542,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,800 shares of company stock worth $21,685,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $141.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.