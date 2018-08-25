Musicoin Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Musicoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Musicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Musicoin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $15,071.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.78 or 0.04161321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00186316 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

MUSIC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 776,117,568 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Musicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@musicoin . The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org . The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

