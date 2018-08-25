Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €207.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €207.00 ($235.23) price target by Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €192.00 ($218.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €209.00 ($237.50) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($247.73) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, equinet set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €205.57 ($233.60).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

