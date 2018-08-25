Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLI shares. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Daniel R. Corbin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $97,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,258.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,825.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $306,220 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,693,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after acquiring an additional 497,397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,354,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,510,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,240,000 after acquiring an additional 332,261 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 35.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLI stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 109,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,030. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $662.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.41 million. equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.