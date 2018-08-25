MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. MTS Systems posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.63 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.56%. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MTS Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in MTS Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MTS Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MTS Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $941.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

