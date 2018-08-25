MTN Grp Ltd/S (MTNOY) Declares $0.08 Semi-Annual Dividend

MTN Grp Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of MTNOY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.49. 6,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTN Grp Ltd/S has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTN Grp Ltd/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

About MTN Grp Ltd/S

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, access, virtual private network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 217.2 million subscribers in 24 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

