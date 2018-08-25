MTN Grp Ltd/S (MTNOY) Declares $0.08 Semi-Annual Dividend

MTN Grp Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of MTNOY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.49. 6,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTN Grp Ltd/S has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Get MTN Grp Ltd/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTN Grp Ltd/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, access, virtual private network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 217.2 million subscribers in 24 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Grp Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Grp Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.