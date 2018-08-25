M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 615.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 728.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.27.

NYSE MTB opened at $176.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.12 and a 1-year high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

