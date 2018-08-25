Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

MPVD opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the first quarter worth about $193,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 290,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 107.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,043,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 14.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

