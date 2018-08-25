Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

MPVD opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.18.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,043,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

