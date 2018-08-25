MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Critical Review

MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ: TNXP) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.4% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.17% -97.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A -$44.81 million ($0.19) -45.75 Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.12 million ($2.90) -0.36

MOTIF BIO PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOTIF BIO PLC/S 1 1 3 0 2.40 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

MOTIF BIO PLC/S presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.31%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 332.69%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MOTIF BIO PLC/S.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals beats MOTIF BIO PLC/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOTIF BIO PLC/S

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application stage, designed as a daytime administration for the treatment of PTSD; and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus at the pre-IND application stage. Its product pipeline also includes TNX-301, a potential treatment for AUD; and TNX-701, a biodefense development program for protection from radiation injury. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

