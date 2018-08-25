Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.14% of Morgan Stanley worth $112,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 639,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 206,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE:MS opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.