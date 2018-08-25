Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

