Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

