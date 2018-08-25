MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $10,112.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001705 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002844 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 138,630,553 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

