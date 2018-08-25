Moneta (MONETA) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moneta coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Moneta has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00853606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002822 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011316 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

Moneta (CRYPTO:MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io . Moneta’s official website is moneta.io

Buying and Selling Moneta

Moneta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

