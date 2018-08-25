Mondi (MNDI) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.96) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNDI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondi to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,300 ($29.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,243.64 ($28.68) to GBX 2,475 ($31.64) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,300 ($29.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,419.29 ($30.93).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 2,137 ($27.32) on Wednesday. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,684 ($21.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,145 ($27.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a €0.21 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

