Momo (MOMO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.09, but opened at $43.97. Momo shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 276833 shares.

The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.37 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Get Momo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura upped their price target on Momo to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,114,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Momo by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.