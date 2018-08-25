Momo (MOMO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.09, but opened at $43.97. Momo shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 276833 shares.
The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.37 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura upped their price target on Momo to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.
The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.
Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.
