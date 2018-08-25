Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $571,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,094 shares of company stock worth $936,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Shares of MOH opened at $138.09 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 246.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.01) EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

