MKM Partners Raises Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Price Target to $1,465.00

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,301.95.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,236.75 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $919.31 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market cap of $850.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 79,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

