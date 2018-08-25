Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 798 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,468,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,921,000 after purchasing an additional 160,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 815,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $176.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.