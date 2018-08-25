Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,152,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $176.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MED increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

